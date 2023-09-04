Neo-Nazi and White Supremacist Groups March on Outskirts of Disney World, Highlighting Growing Anti-Semitism in the US

Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups held a demonstration on the outskirts of Disney World in Orlando, Florida this past Saturday, showcasing a recent example of growing anti-Semitism in the United States. Around 100 participants, dressed in red shirts and brandishing swastikas, marched through the streets near the Disney Springs shopping center. The event, dubbed “The March of the Red Shirts,” was organized by the Blood Tribe and the Goyim Defense League.

The groups displayed black flags adorned with Nazi insignia, drawing attention from passersby. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to the scene following reports of the demonstration at around 10:40 a.m. Participants were seen making the fascist salute during the event, while photographers from Getty Images documented the unsettling scenes.

The Center on Extremism of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) had anticipated the possibility of such demonstrations during the Labor Day weekend. The ADL warned that areas of high visibility, including entertainment venues, government buildings, LGBTQ+ centers, and Jewish institutions, were likely targets for such gatherings. They also highlighted that participants would likely be wearing some form of uniform.

The extremist group consisted of members from several neo-Nazi organizations, including the Order of the Black Sun, Aryan Freedom Network, and 14 First, which has since been absorbed by the National Socialist Movement—the largest neo-Nazi group in the United States, according to the ADL.

This is not the first time such demonstrations have taken place in Florida. Multiple neo-Nazi marches, some involving flags supportive of Governor Ron DeSantis, occurred in 2022 and early 2023. The recent event in Orlando also follows a tragic incident in Jacksonville where a white man, with apparent racial hatred, killed three black individuals at a Dollar General store last week.

Photographer Stephanie Keith, who captured images of the demonstration, expressed the importance of highlighting the escalating rise of fascism in the United States. Keith’s images, posted on Instagram, garnered support from individuals acknowledging the significance of shedding light on this troubling issue.

Authorities reported that the extremists dispersed after approximately two hours, and no arrests were made. Walt Disney World did not provide an immediate comment on the matter.

The theme park has faced its fair share of controversies this year. It recently faced criticism for terminating its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs amidst a legal challenge from Governor DeSantis. Additionally, fans expressed disappointment when Disney closed its iconic Splash Mountain ride, which featured characters from the racially problematic 1946 film Song of the South.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement condemning the actions of the extremist groups, emphasizing their intent to agitate and incite people through anti-Semitic symbols and insults. While highlighting the importance of freedom of speech and the right to protest, the sheriff’s office strongly denounced the hate speech displayed by these groups.

It is crucial to stand against hate and actively work towards a society that embraces diversity and inclusivity, rather than succumbing to the divisive rhetoric and actions of extremist ideologies.

