Neonicotinoids: forbidden in the field, not in pets

Tick ​​collars are intended to continuously release the active ingredient into the fat layer in the animal’s fur. The active ingredient is then absorbed through the skin and distributed throughout the body in the same way it acts systemically against parasites. The active substance does not prevent the animal from being bitten by a tick, but the parasites die as soon as they penetrate the skin. For this reason, the use of tick collars can be useful for pets – but only after consulting a veterinarian. It can help to determine the right active ingredient and the right size for the dog. Because the use of the insecticide should also be monitored in pets.

