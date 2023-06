No one comes close to the time set yesterday afternoon by Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), in the third free practice session of the cadet class at Assen. In fact, the best time signed this morning by Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), the fastest in the last session useful for establishing the 14 who will be guaranteed direct access to Q2 from which the poleman will emerge, was over a tenth slower than the 1:41.579 printed by the Spanish in P2.

