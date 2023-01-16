an unfortunate plane crash claimed the lives of 72 passengers on a plane who was flying over the Asian country of Nepal during the last weekend; crew member captured the last moments.

The air accident took place last Saturday, January 14, and involved an aircraft belonging to the Yeti Airlines company.

According to Nepalese spokesmen, the plane, from the ATR 72 line, covered the route from Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, to Pokhara, however, he rushed before reaching the airport.

In turn, according to the authorities of the Asian country, it was learned that the 72 passengers on the flight lost their lives after impact.

The first hypotheses indicate that the aircraft was flying over a residential area at a height of just a few feet, which would have caused him to lose control and hit the ground.

Until now, emergency agencies have recovered 68 of the 72 bodieswhile the black boxes of the plane were recovered on the morning of this Monday.

It is expected that in the next few days the last recordings are known of the conversation between the crew and the control center.

Last moments

This Monday some images of what would be the last moments of the crew were knownCaptured by a man.

The video, which circulates on social networks, was recorded, apparently, by Sonu Jaiswal, one of the crew, who broadcast the tragedy via Facebook Live.

In the videos it can be seen how the subject emotionally captures the descent of the plane, however, After a few seconds the impact occurs.

The recording went around the world and it had to be censored because of the sensitive images.

‼️ #ULTIMAHORA Pemba Sherpa, spokesman for Yeti Airlines confirmed to the Tass Agency that there are NO survivors of the plane crash in Nepal. “The 68 passengers and four crew members on board have all died.”#Nepal #NepalPlaneCrash #NEPALUPDATE pic.twitter.com/mQOTl2KTLJ — Omar Cedano (@omarcedano) January 15, 2023

Photo: Twitter video capture

