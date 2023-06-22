Nero and Egypt: the revelations of the Domus Aurea – Rome

Beloved of Isis. Nero, the Domus Aurea and Egypt I Courtesy Colosseum Archaeological Park

Roma – The land of the pharaohs had an irresistible charm for the Romans: for its millenary history, for the grandeur of the monuments, for the cult paid to the deified sovereigns and the peculiarities of religious thought. Born at first sunrise, with the East and with Egypt Nero will maintain a special relationship throughout his life. It is therefore not surprising that in the Great Cryptoporticus of the Domus Aurea – its “Golden House”, the gold of the Sun god with which the emperor identified himself – recent restoration works have brought to light Egyptianizing decorations, with subjects linked to the cult of Isis.

Hence the exhibition The Beloved of Isis. Nero, the Domus Aurea and Egypt, inaugurated today at the Neronian palace and running until next January 24th. An opportunity to admire the new discoveries in dialogue with finds from Italian and European museums to stage a double story: on the one hand the eccentric emperor’s link with Egyptian culture, on the other the profound influence that the cults orientals exerted on the life of the Romans.

“This exhibition”, explains the director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park Alfonsina Russo, “testifies to the Park’s commitment to restoring the rooms of Nero’s palace to their former glory through the careful and accurate restoration of the precious painted walls and with renewed and engaging cultural projects”.

The title of the project refers to an inscription found in the temple of Dendera, on the banks of the Nile: here the emperor is defined as “King of Upper and Lower Egypt, Lord of the Two Lands, Sovereign of Sovereigns, chosen of Ptah, beloved of Isis”. In Dendera Nero appears as a pharaoh devoted to the goddess, a bond underlined by an image that represents him in the act of offering her a gift as a gift I am a mothera sort of chapel typical of local sacred architecture.

Curated by Alfonsina Russo, Francesca Guarneri, Stefano Borghini and Massimiliana Pozzi, the exhibition itinerary crosses the rich halls of the Domus Aurea and finds its climax precisely in the Great Cryptoporticus, a 60-metre-long corridor which made it possible to quickly reach the most sumptuous rooms of the Nero’s palace: the Hall of the Golden Vault and the Octagonal Hall. Here, in comparison with the decorations that emerged during the restoration, we find monumental statues of Isis and Anubis – the jackal-headed god of the dead – together with images of Harpocrates and the sphinxes. The same gods populate the walls, protagonists of ancient wall paintings with figures of priests and faithful.

Two wide-ranging chapters shape the story of the exhibition. In the first part we will discover the meaning of Egypt in the life of Nero, who studied with tutors such as Cheremone of Naucratis, director of the legendary library of Alexandria, and later married Poppea Sabina, belonging to a family of adepts of Isis. If in Egypt buildings and inscriptions bear witness to the presence of the emperor, in Rome the Domus Aurea itself was built following the model of the Palazzo dei Tolomei in Alexandria, the heart of the Hellenistic civilization which merged East and West.

Intrigued by the country of the pharaohs, Nero even organized an expedition in search of the sources of the Nile, hypothesizing a possible expansion towards Ethiopia. The exhibition traces the enterprise through mosaics depicting the river landscape, statues of crocodiles and lions, and the image of Amanitore, the queen of Merui, in present-day Sudan, who helped the Romans cross the dangerous lands of the South. Further testimonies they are the precious goods taken from those territories by caravans: gold, ointments, perfumes that we find in marvelous jewels and sophisticated beauty sets.

The second part of the itinerary illustrates the influence that Egypt exerted on Rome, a phenomenon already present in the Republican age, when oriental cults were opposed because they were accused of corrupting the austerity of traditions. From Augustus onwards, Egyptian culture experienced mixed fortunes with the emperors, but continued to spread among the population until, with Domitian, it became an organic part of the imperial language. As the pieces on display in this section show, in the Roman imagination Egypt is an exotic and mysterious world, often more dreamed and desired than understood in its reality.

Sculptures, frescoes, amulets, refined ritual objects tell of the cults that the Romans paid to Isis, the goddess with a thousand faces, linked to motherhood, fertility, the harvest, but also to the sea and the otherworldly dimension. Isis’ ability to free from slavery, to restore her life or to guarantee a better one ensured her transversal popularity among the social strata, giving her magical attributes. Amulets of Egyptian ancestry, for example, are part of the so-called “Treasure of the Sorceress” found in the House of the Garden of Pompeii, which probably belonged to a servant.

Finally, a rich multimedia apparatus completes the visit itinerary with 3D reconstructions and immersive experiences.

On the occasion of the exhibition, the Domus Aurea will be open every day of the week with guided tours and, at the weekend, a virtual reality installation Domus Aurea Experience.

