The choreographer ‘Nerú Martínez’, popularly known as ‘Nerú’, was hired again by Casa de Nariño to lend support and recreation services to the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE).

Martínez will receive a figure of $29,240,000 pesos over the next four months. The central objective of hiring him is based on the mental and physical health of the entity’s collaborators.

The realization of the new contract would have occurred after the good performance of the artist, close to the first lady and who would have made a similar contract last year. The new document would have been signed on January 13 and equal compliance is expected in the goals requested from the dancer, who has the objective of improving and promoting well-being activities. Last year, a series of clips or videos were delivered where the work of stimulating him to a healthy life was verified.

Gustavo Petro denies that the new Ministry of Culture is his daughters’ teacher



After the shock in the cabinet of the Government of Gustavo Petro, there are several unknowns and rumors that have arisen around the retirement of three ministers. The most recent comment around this was spread on social networks, in which the new Minister of Culture, Jorge Zorro, is involved. The foregoing was born after an interview with the outgoing former minister of that portfolio, Patricia Ariza, who would have confirmed the closeness of Zorro in the presidential family.

As it became known, through the conversation carried out on Blu Radio by Ariza and the Blu morning team, Zorro is the piano teacher of the daughters of President Petro. In addition, expanded information on social networks ensured a close friendship between the new head of portfolio and the current first lady of the nation, Verónica Alcócer.

In view of what was said, President Petro pronounced himself in this regard: “My daughters are in France. And the youngest that is with me is a soccer player. Wouldn’t it be better if they showed you what Master Zorro’s resume is?”