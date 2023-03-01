Home News Neru’s new contract with the Government
News

Neru’s new contract with the Government

by admin
Neru’s new contract with the Government

The choreographer ‘Nerú Martínez’, popularly known as ‘Nerú’, was hired again by Casa de Nariño to lend support and recreation services to the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic (DAPRE).

Martínez will receive a figure of $29,240,000 pesos over the next four months. The central objective of hiring him is based on the mental and physical health of the entity’s collaborators.

The realization of the new contract would have occurred after the good performance of the artist, close to the first lady and who would have made a similar contract last year. The new document would have been signed on January 13 and equal compliance is expected in the goals requested from the dancer, who has the objective of improving and promoting well-being activities. Last year, a series of clips or videos were delivered where the work of stimulating him to a healthy life was verified.

Alejandro Gaviria spoke about his departure from the Ministry of Education

Gustavo Petro denies that the new Ministry of Culture is his daughters’ teacher

After the shock in the cabinet of the Government of Gustavo Petro, there are several unknowns and rumors that have arisen around the retirement of three ministers. The most recent comment around this was spread on social networks, in which the new Minister of Culture, Jorge Zorro, is involved. The foregoing was born after an interview with the outgoing former minister of that portfolio, Patricia Ariza, who would have confirmed the closeness of Zorro in the presidential family.

As it became known, through the conversation carried out on Blu Radio by Ariza and the Blu morning team, Zorro is the piano teacher of the daughters of President Petro. In addition, expanded information on social networks ensured a close friendship between the new head of portfolio and the current first lady of the nation, Verónica Alcócer.

See also  Earthquake in L'Aquila, the sentence: the victims were careless

In view of what was said, President Petro pronounced himself in this regard: “My daughters are in France. And the youngest that is with me is a soccer player. Wouldn’t it be better if they showed you what Master Zorro’s resume is?”

You may also like

Joints and safety brakes at Mecspe

Chaos also at the Simón Bolívar Airport in...

Zhou Pengju led a team to inspect the...

Rivian slumps on Wall Street, disappoints 2023 outlook...

ministerial changes

Gasoline rose $400: in six months the rise...

Inherit the spirit of Lei Feng and strive...

Religious pluralism, fundamentalism, democracies

Cesar teachers joined the great national mobilization

the Region creates the multi-purpose fund, loans to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy