Nerve transfer, 2-year-old boy towards leg recovery – Piedmont

A boy just under two years old underwent a pioneering operation to restore the function of a paralyzed lower limb. The procedure, which involves techniques for repositioning healthy nerves so that they can transmit impulses to the injured parts, was performed at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin. Città della Salute observes that this is the first intervention of its kind in Europe.

The little boy was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis about eight months ago.

Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) is a very rare neurological disease that attacks the spinal cord by damaging the cells that transmit motor signals to the muscles. In the child it had manifested itself suddenly after a flu attack. An operation was performed at the Regina Margherita which, according to reports, has precedents in the United States but not in Europe.

Overseeing the procedure was Amy Moore, of Ohio State University, considered one of the few experts in the world in paralysis surgery by AFM. The team was made up of doctors Bruno Battiston, Paolo Titolo and Nathalie Bini. “The procedure – informs the City of Health – lasted about seven hours, during which some functioning nerve branches were reinnervated, i.e. connected like electric wires, to the non-functioning ones of the thigh and buttock. In this way the healthy nerves will reach to give an electrical impulse to the injured part, allowing it to come back to life”. The path towards rehabilitation and complete recovery, which is involving various hospital and university divisions, will take months, but at the Città della Salute they underline that “surgery paves the way for new treatment opportunities for patients with AFM” offering “hope tangible to so many other children affected by this debilitating disease”.