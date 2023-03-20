7
Nestlé and UNESCO will support young people from Latin America and other regions – El Diario
The world’s largest food company, Nestlé, and the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Monday a collaboration agreement to support projects led by young people between the ages of 18 and 30 around the world, which will begin with a pilot program in Latin America.
The project will begin with 20 grants of $10,000 to “young leaders, entrepreneurs and youth organizations” to help them create “initiatives with social impact,” the Vevey (Switzerland) firm said in a statement.
The objective is to subsequently expand the project on a global scale, through a program in which those who receive this funding will also benefit from training sessions and mentoring by experts from both Nestlé and UNESCO.
The United Nations organization will help the ideas and proposals of the young beneficiaries reach political leaders and different civil society actors to increase their impact, the statement said.
Candidates for these grants will be evaluated by an international jury made up of young people and experts, Nestlé said.
The statement recalls that young people, who constitute 15% of the global population (1,200 million people), are one of the groups most affected by the multi-crisis that the pandemic, climate change and the war in Ukraine have caused in the world. .
80% of young people around the world are vulnerable to depression, and more than one in five does not study or work, recalls Nestlé.
By: EFE