Net price for VAT-exempt photovoltaic products on Google Shopping legal

Since January 1st, 2023, a reduced VAT of 0% can apply to solar modules and essential accessories. Whether this is the case depends on the specific use. Online dealers have great difficulty with correct price information, because usually only the group of buyers who are entitled to a discount or those who are not can be taken into account. The LG Gießen was the first court to decide on the legality of mere net price information for photovoltaics in Google Shopping ads and provided relief for online retailers.

I. The facts

On Google Shopping, the defendant advertised battery storage for photovoltaic systems, for the sale of which a sales tax reduction of 0% is possible under Section 12 (3) UStG. He gave the net price and not the gross price including VAT and therefore assumed that buyers were entitled to claim the tax reduction and that the net price corresponded to the gross price.

On the defendant’s offer page linked to the shopping ad, the defendant then explained the tax law requirements for the VAT exemption in detail.

The plaintiff was of the opinion that this was a violation of the Price Indication Ordinance (PAngV), which basically stipulates the indication of the gross price.

The defendant countered that in the present case the sales tax exemption of Section 12 (3) UStG was relevant, according to which Were for photovoltaic systems are exempt from sales tax.

II. The decision

The LG Gießen ruled on March 24th, 2023 (Az: 8 O 3/23) that the behavior of the defendant did not constitute a violation of the PAngV.

1.) The dilemma of online retailers

The new Section 12 (3) UStG has been in force since January 1st, 2023, which poses a dilemma for online retailers when it comes to pricing. The new regulation provides for a reduction in sales tax to 0% for photovoltaic modules and essential accessories.

However, this does not apply across the board to every purchase, rather it is linked to the specific use of the respective solar modules. The decisive criterion is use in the private or private-like area. Commercial buyers still have to pay 19% VAT.

This differentiation between different tax rates, depending on whether the conditions for the tax exemption are met or not, contradicts the principles of price truth and clarity on the Internet.

Gem. § 3 paragraph 1 PAngV, the dealer is obliged to consumers total price, ie to indicate prices including VAT. If he sets the price at 0% VAT, then there is a deception of those who are not entitled to the tax reduction according to § 12 Para. 3 UStG, since they actually have a higher one total price (including 19% VAT) have to pay.

If, on the other hand, the retailer sets the price at 19% VAT, the price is higher than it would actually be for a large number of interested parties and may therefore no longer be competitive. Furthermore, those entitled under Section 12 (3) UtG are deceived about a price that is actually cheaper for them.

If a price is advertised that does not correspond to the actual price, it is a clear case of misleading under competition law in accordance with Section 5 (2) No. 2 UWG. This can result in warnings from competitors and legitimate competition associations.

Tipp: In this article, we discuss how the tax reduction for photovoltaic products affects online trade, what problems it entails for legally compliant price information and how these problems can be solved in the best possible way.

2.) Decision-making in the specific case

In the specific case at hand, the LG Gießen ruled that the defendant’s indication of the net price on the “Google Shopping” platform was not illegal.

In particular, there is no violation of the PAngV, nor is the information misleading or unfair. A sales tax exemption comes into consideration for a large number of interested parties. Thus, only the VAT-exempt price is relevant for them, since they only have to pay this. The statement of the gross price can suggest a higher price than that which is actually to be paid by the majority of interested parties.

A gross price indication would therefore be just as misleading, so that it is not required under the PAngV, since the regulation primarily serves to protect the consumer.

Furthermore, the purpose of the sales tax exemption is to promote the purchase and use of photovoltaic systems in order to make a contribution to climate protection through an increased quota. The more interested parties who are exempt from sales tax are made aware of the tax reduction, the better this promotional purpose can be pursued. It is therefore helpful if the net price is given in such cases as in the present case.

It is irrelevant that in individual cases the possibility of a misleading impression arises. The attraction effect, which cannot be ruled out in individual cases, as well as misconceptions on the part of individuals about the composition of the price indicated on Google Shopping, which cannot be ruled out, must be accepted due to overriding considerations.

In particular, when balancing interests, it should be noted that the details of the VAT exemption are listed in a sufficiently understandable manner on the offer page in the defendant’s online shop.

The potential buyer can therefore obtain certainty about the purchase price he actually has to pay before making the final purchase decision.

III. Conclusion

The tax reduction of Section 12 (3) UStG, intended by the legislator as an incentive, quickly mutates into a legal trap in online trading. There is a great deal of legal uncertainty regarding the price indication. In the Advertising With tax-deductible photovoltaic products on “Google Shopping” ads, the LG Gießen has now declared the exclusive indication of the price with 0% sales tax to be legal.

However, the fact that the defendant retailer provided detailed explanations of the requirements for claiming the tax reduction on the offer page linked to the shopping ad was an important factor in the decision, and thus enabled interested parties to make a well-founded assessment of the tax rate applicable to them before completing a purchase .

