On October 10, Xining Wildlife Park issued an obituary saying that at 9:50 a.m. that day, China ‘s only captive male rabbit hozen, “Hun Simiao”, unfortunately suffocated to death because of chicken throat while eating. He was 7 and a half years old all the year round. According to reports, at the beginning of 2018, it was named “Hun Simiao” due to the short mating time for the first time. The rabbit named “Hun Simiao” is also a “net celebrity” animal in Xining Wildlife Park.

In 2021, “Hun Simiao” and the female rabbit hozen “Hun Shangxiang” rescued in 2019 will give birth to a daughter named “Hun Da Niang”, which is the first artificially bred rabbit hozen in China, filling the domestic gap.

This afternoon, Qi Xinzhang, deputy director of Xining Wildlife Park, clarified two questions through Weibo:

1、Figure 9 is not a big bone, but two pieces of cartilage (with meat) that he tore off, with the meat in the middle.

2. Feeding whole corpses and flesh with bones is a better choice than pure meat, and European counterparts also agree with this. As for the cat food and canned cat food recommended by the North American counterparts, currently only the little hozens can eat them, and several adult hozens do not like to eat them. We will discuss whether it will be adjusted in the future.



Figure 9

In addition, on the question of whether to adjust the whole corpse and flesh with flesh to pure meat, Qi Xinzhang said, “Considering the nutrition and oral health issues, everyone has different opinions, and will discuss with the teachers of Agricultural University.”

At the same time, he also replied to the question from netizens that “no one is watching while feeding”. Qi Xinzhang said that “if he took it, he ran away.”

It is understood that the hozen is the only animal in the genus feline,It is a national second-level key protected wild animal. The plateau subspecies to which “Hun Simiao” belongs mainly lives in the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and its surrounding areas.