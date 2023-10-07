Netanyahu asks to leave Gaza due to imminent attack on Hamas

Smoke rises after Israeli warplanes attacked the Palestine tower in Gaza City, October 7, 2023. In early October 2023, volleys of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack claimed by the Islamist movement Hamas. In a televised statement, the Israeli prime minister said the country is at war. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABLE

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, affirmed this Saturday that his country’s Army will use “all its power” to destroy Hamas, and urged the Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip by warning that it will reduce the hideouts “to rubble.” of the militiamen.

“The Israel Defense Forces are about to use all their power to destroy the capabilities of Hamas,” Netanyahu said in a televised speech, the second since this morning the Islamist movement Hamas surprised Israel with an attack by ground, air and unprecedented sea.

“We will destroy them and forcefully avenge this dark day that they have imposed on the State of Israel and its citizens,” he stressed.

In addition, the Israeli prime minister called on the inhabitants of Gaza to evacuate the strip in the face of the imminent offensive.

“I say to the residents of Gaza: leave now because we will act strongly. All the places where Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating, we will turn into islands of rubble,” he warned.

However, Gazans have no possibility of leaving the enclave – governed de facto by Hamas, a movement considered terrorist by the Israeli Government, the United States and the European Union (EU) – since it is blocked by Egypt and Israel. Thus, few Gazans manage to obtain permits to leave the strip.

On the other hand, Netanyahu thanked the leaders of the United States – his main partner -, France and the United Kingdom for expressing their support for Israel.

Calling Saturday’s events “never seen before in Israel,” Israel’s prime minister vowed to win the war, although he warned that “the price will be high.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, has decided to extend the emergency situation to the entire country and not just in an 80-kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip, as he had previously done.

For its part, the National Security Council warned Israelis living abroad to be alert for attacks against Jews related to the current escalation.

Some 250 people have died in Israel as a result of multiple aggression by Hamas; while retaliatory Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of 232 people in Gaza, according to the latest data confirmed by medical sources on both sides. EFE

