December 23, 2022 09:56

From what moment does a democracy become “illiberal”, or cease to be a true state of law? The term “illiberal democracy” has so far been reserved only for countries like Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, but it is soon likely to apply to Israel and the coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu as well.

The winner of the November 1 election took his time, but in the end he presented a coalition already considered to be the most skewed to the right in the country’s history. This definition, however, does not really measure the political earthquake that has hit Israel.

In the past, the parties that Netanyahu relies on to return to power were marginalized and discredited for their racist, homophobic or violent positions. Now, however, they have made an electoral leap in a climate of political impasse. Having become indispensable, they obtained unexpected tasks: security, finances, control of the Palestinian question.

Democracy affected

Above all, these parties have extracted from Netanyahu the promise to introduce laws that will partially undermine Israeli democracy.

Israel has no constitution. It is the supreme court that guarantees the democratic functioning of the country. However, the coalition would like it to be possible to reverse a decision of the high court with a two-thirds majority in parliament, calling into question one of the elements that in 1948 had been at the basis of the creation of the Jewish state.