Netanyahu defended the Aksa attacks – World News

Netanyahu defended the Aksa attacks – World News

from Lebanon to Israel After 34 rockets launched to the north of Israel, the security cabinet meeting started. Speaking before the meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the discussions within the country will not prevent us from taking action against the enemies of Israel, and said, “No internal debate can prevent us from responding to our enemies. We will shoot them where necessary. We are all united in this matter, without exception.”

İsrail’in Masjid-i Aksa’s Noting that he has no intention of changing the status quo, Netanyahu said, “We call for the easing of tensions and we will act tough against the extremists there.” “We will respond to our enemies and they will pay the price for every attack. Our enemies will learn once again that when we are tested, the citizens of Israel are united and support the actions taken by the army and other security forces to protect our country and our citizens,” Netanyahu said.

Of the 34 rockets launched from Lebanon to the north of Israel, 25 were successfully intercepted by the air defense system, and 5 rockets fell on Israeli territory. It was reported that the fate of 4 of the rockets is being investigated. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that a large number of mortar shells were fired from Lebanon near the town of Metula in northern Israel in the evening.

