Against the background of the controversial judicial reform in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired Defense Minister Yoav Galant. He has decided to “relieve Galant from his duties,” Netanyahu’s office said in a brief statement on Sunday evening. In view of the mass protests against the planned judicial reform, Galant spoke out on Saturday for a one-month suspension of the legislative process.

There have been protests for months against the reform, which is intended to curtail the influence of the Supreme Court. The plans of the right-wing religious government have also triggered considerable criticism internationally.

The previous defense minister surprisingly called on his own government to engage in dialogue with critics on Saturday evening. Galant warned that national security could be seriously damaged. The background is that numerous reservists did not show up for duty in protest against the reform. Netanyahu responded by firing him. Nevertheless, his coalition wants to implement core elements of the reform in the next few days.

Galant was the most senior member of government to be critical of the project. The high-circulation newspaper “Jediot Achronot” headlined on Sunday: “Rebellion within the Likud”. The government accuses the Supreme Court of excessive interference in political decisions. It should therefore be possible in future for Parliament to overrule decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority. Critics see the separation of powers as a cornerstone of democracy in danger and warn of a state crisis.

Galant’s call met with mixed responses. He also received support from the Likud party. Other coalition members, however, called for his dismissal. Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter that Galant collapsed under pressure from the media and demonstrators. Opposition leader Yair Lapid called his call a “brave step” that is important for Israel’s security. He called on the government to stop the legislation.

“Week of Disruption” announced

After Galant’s speech, organizers of the mass protests against the reform announced that the demonstrations would continue until the reform plans were completely abandoned. They have announced a “week of disruption” with numerous protests. According to media reports, around 200,000 demonstrators gathered in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv on Saturday evening. Tens of thousands also took part in rallies in other cities.

Experts assume that the months of mass protests are not only about judicial reform, but that the liberal camp is also venting its anger about other deep-seated problems. “We don’t want to be the fools anymore,” Lapid wrote. “We don’t just live in this country to pay taxes and send our children into the army. Amid the gloom of the past few months, something wonderful has also happened: the liberal camp has woken up.”

The vote on a law that would give government politicians more influence in the appointment of judges could take place as early as Monday. It is still unclear how critics of the reform will vote within the government. The coalition only has a majority of four seats in parliament.

Galant said in his speech that he had heard disturbing statements from army commanders in recent weeks. He spoke of “anger, pain and disappointment in an intensity that I have never experienced before”. Galant warned: “The threats around us are great.” He was referring to the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians and the Iranian nuclear program. In a television report, reserve fighter pilots threatened not to take part in a possible attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities if the reform were to go through. “I will not be a mercenary of a dictatorial regime,” said one pilot.

The situation in the Palestinian territories also remains very tense: for the third time within a month, there was an attack on Israelis in the town of Huwara in the West Bank on Saturday evening. According to the military, two soldiers were injured, one of them seriously. According to reports, a suspected Palestinian gunman shot from a moving car. Just under a week ago, an Israeli was seriously injured in an attack in the town. A month ago, two Israeli brothers were killed there. This was followed by serious riots by Israeli settlers.

