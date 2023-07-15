Home » Netanyahu is transferred to a hospital near Tel Aviv
Netanyahu is transferred to a hospital near Tel Aviv

Hespress is out of bounds. Photo: Hespress Archives – d.b.Saturday 15 July 2023 – 16:36

Today, Saturday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu was transferred to a hospital near Tel Aviv.

The source added that “Netanyahu is in a stable condition and is being examined,” while Hebrew media reports said: “The prime minister felt unwell and required his transfer.”

Netanyahu has been hospitalized several times in the past due to various health problems.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv

the news

