Netanyahu is transferred to a hospital near Tel Aviv

Saturday 15 July 2023 – 16:36

Today, Saturday, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced that Benjamin Netanyahu was transferred to a hospital near Tel Aviv.

The source added that “Netanyahu is in a stable condition and is being examined,” while Hebrew media reports said: “The prime minister felt unwell and required his transfer.”

Netanyahu has been hospitalized several times in the past due to various health problems.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Tel Aviv

