Netanyahu speaks on the phone with Putin for 50 minutes… Strong dissatisfaction with anti-Israel stance :: Sympathetic media Newsis News Agency ::

Russian citizens appreciate efforts to free Israeli hostages



Putin: Israel’s military response must not harm civilians

【Moscow = AP/Newsis】 It is known that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 10th (local time) and expressed strong dissatisfaction with Russia’s anti-Israel stance. The photo shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left), who visited Russia on April 4, 2019, meeting and shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Presidential Palace in Moscow on the 4th (local time). 2023.12.11

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Moon Ye-seong = It is reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 10th (local time) and expressed strong dissatisfaction with Russia’s anti-Israel stance.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that day, “Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his dissatisfaction to President Putin about the anti-Israel positions expressed by Russian officials at the United Nations and other forums regarding the war against Israel and Hamas.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu also conveyed to President Putin his position that “a country that is subject to a criminal terrorist attack like Israel will act with as much force as the country in which Israel operates.”

At the same time, Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly strongly criticized President Putin, accusing Russia of ‘dangerous cooperation’ with Iran.

Regarding the war in the Gaza Strip, Russia has avoided direct criticism of Hamas’ attacks and emphasized concerns about civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on the 8th (local time).

However, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the Russian government for its efforts to release Israeli hostages who are Russian citizens.

The Russian side did not convey Prime Minister Netanyahu’s position.

According to the Kremlin, President Putin conveyed the position that “Israel’s military response to Hamas terrorist attacks should not lead to dire consequences for civilians.”

President Putin also told Prime Minister Netanyahu that “Russia is ready to provide all possible assistance to alleviate the suffering of civilians and the conflict.”

In addition, the two leaders agreed to continue to cooperate for the evacuation of Russian citizens from conflict zones and the release of Israelis detained in the Gaza Strip.

The phone call between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Putin lasted approximately 50 minutes.

This is the second time the two leaders have had a phone call since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7. The two leaders had their first phone call on October 16.

◎ Sympathetic media Newsis sophis731@newsis.com

Share this: Facebook

X

