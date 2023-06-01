Home » NetApp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.20, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
© Reuters. NetApp EPS beat expectations by $0.20 as revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – NetApp (NASDAQ: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.54, $0.20 above analyst estimates of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter was $1.58B versus consensus estimates of $1.55B.

Guidance

NetApp expects Q1 2024 earnings per share of $1.00-$1.10 versus the consensus $1.19.

NetApp sees Q1 2024 revenue of $1.33B-$1.48B versus the consensus $1.47B.

NetApp sees full-year 2024 earnings per share of $5.65-$5.85 versus consensus $5.57.

Shares of NetApp closed at $66.35, up 0.87% over the past 3 months and down -8.50% over the past 12 months.

NetApp has received 0 positive earnings per share reviews and 18 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days.

Second InvestingProNetApp’s financial health score is “good performance“.

Check out recent NetApp earnings performance and NetApp financials

Follow which companies are expected quarterly data in the Investing.com's economic earnings calendar.

