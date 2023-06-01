NetApp EPS Beat Expectations by $0.20, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

© Reuters. NetApp EPS beat expectations by $0.20 as revenue beats forecasts



Investing.com – NetApp (NASDAQ: ) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $1.54, $0.20 above analyst estimates of $1.34. Revenue for the quarter was $1.58B versus consensus estimates of $1.55B.

Guidance

NetApp expects Q1 2024 earnings per share of $1.00-$1.10 versus the consensus $1.19.

NetApp sees Q1 2024 revenue of $1.33B-$1.48B versus the consensus $1.47B.

NetApp sees full-year 2024 earnings per share of $5.65-$5.85 versus consensus $5.57.

Shares of NetApp closed at $66.35, up 0.87% over the past 3 months and down -8.50% over the past 12 months.

