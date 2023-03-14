news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 14 – It’s called MiraLAB, it’s a multifunctional educational space set up in the new greenhouses and dedicated to children and teenagers, in the park of Miramare, practically in front of the Castle. It has a peculiarity: it was made thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture and in particular to the contribution of the Netflix film “Lift”, shot right in the park, thanks to the collaboration with the Film Commission. A gift from the production after the shooting of the film.



MiraLAB was inaugurated today and the first laboratory has already been used by the pupils of the fifth class of the Rossetti primary school in Trieste, hosted in the large multimedia room overlooking the internal garden of the greenhouses.



“I am proud of this novelty – underlined Andreina Contessa, director of the Historical Museum and the Miramare Castle Park – it is an inclusive area, ideal for museum teaching needs, where it is possible to organize workshops, educational activities, meetings and conferences . An important place”.



Among the upcoming events scheduled are the reopening of the Castelletto on 28 April and of the historic kitchens on 26 May. (HANDLE).

