News

Netflix: most viewed TV series and films in Italy, the Top 10 on April 23 welcomes new series

Netflix: most viewed TV series and films in Italy, the Top 10 on April 23 welcomes new series

Like every week, Netflix has revealed the rankings of the most watched TV series and films in Italy. Precisely, let’s talk about the inclusive period between 17 and 23 April 2023. This week there are various news. Let’s start with the Top 10 of the most watched TV series in Italy as of April 23, 2023:

  1. The Night Agent – Stagione 1
  2. Throb – Season 2
  3. The Diplomat – Season 1
  4. The Rookie – Season 1
  5. Obsession – Miniseries
  6. The Rookie – Season 2
  7. Welcome to Eden – Season 2
  8. Throb – Season 1
  9. Florida Man – Miniserie
  10. Sea Out – Season 2

This week the novelty they are Palpito, which enters the rankings for the first time with the second season, Diplomat, Welcome to Eden and Florida Man. With the exception of Mare Fuori, which is in its 31st week in the rankings, the most viewed TV series of the last period are The Night Agent and the first season of Palpito, both in their fifth time in the Top 10. Following we have The Rookie Season 1, for four weeks in the rankings.


Top 10 of the most watched TV series in Italy as of April 23, 2023

Instead, let’s move on to Top 10 of the most viewed films in Italy via Netflix as of April 23, 2023:

  1. The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die
  2. With all my heart
  3. Hidden Investigation Phenomena
  4. Travel guide to fall in love
  5. The best days
  6. Murder Mystery 2
  7. The wrong day
  8. Hunger
  9. Paw Patrol It Movie
  10. It was time

The novelty This week’s highlights for Netflix’s feature side include With All My Heart, Travel Guide to Falling in Love and The Wrong Day. The biggest hit for the moment is It Was Now, which has been on the charts for five weeks (uncommon for films), but it seems to be about to leave the charts. Murder Mystery 2 follows with its four-week tenure in the Top 10.

Top 10 of the most viewed films in Italy via Netflix as of April 23, 2023
Top 10 of the most viewed films in Italy via Netflix as of April 23, 2023

Finally, we leave you with the previous week’s data for comparison.

