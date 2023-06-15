Netflix released the anticipated documentary about the Tour de France. If you want to introduce your child to cycling, skip the introduction

British youngster Thomas Pidcock admits that he does not enjoy the Tour de France in the role of helper and is waiting for his chance to attack. That will come in the king-sized 12th stage and Pidcock will use it in impressive fashion. He passes the peloton in a steep alpine descent, takes the lead after a frantic descent, and wins the climb to the iconic Alpe d’Huez hill.

This is also about the expected documentary mapping the course of the Tour de France 2022, published by Netflix last week, and in which the cycling world had high hopes.

Its goal is to attract new viewers or fans and, ideally, to reach the younger generation and attract new talents. Similar to how motorsport and Formula 1 were popularized thanks to the series Drive to Survive.

Eight episodes with an average length of 40 minutes remind regular fans of how successful last year’s Tour was, and try to show new viewers that cycling can be an attractive and dynamic sport.

And it does it in a way that is typical of Netflix. A fast ride feels even faster and the racing tension is even more pronounced. Even the Alps, the Pyrenees or the streets of Paris seem even more majestic than in the TV broadcast. All this is colored by dramatic editing and music, which are translated by a flood of emotions of every kind. And it works.

For example, the aforementioned crazy Pidcock convention is presented in such an attractive way, thanks to the time gap, editing, music and immediate reactions, that it has no chance to appear on television.

After watching the documentary, the viewer has the feeling that everyone who participated in it is a winner – the participating teams and their drivers. Including the Belgian Wout van Aert, who criticized the series for unnecessarily “focusing on excitement” when it tries to portray him as selfish in the beginning. However, the final episodes show the exact opposite, and in the finale, Van Aert is the big hero.

In addition, other riders will also pay him a compliment. For example, the sprinter Jasper Philipsen, who in a conversation with his girlfriend, during which he is not aware that he is being recorded by cameras, cannot believe how Van Aert could escape the peloton at the end of one of the stages. Philipsen did not know about his opponent’s attack and at the finish line he mistakenly rejoiced at the victory.

Cycling as such must also feel good about the series, as the documentary really has the potential to appeal to young people and bring new talents to the sport. However, an important condition is that they don’t turn off the horror series after the first few minutes.

The return of Jakobsen

When parents who don’t know much about professional cycling but are thinking about their child taking up the sport one day turn on a new documentary about the Tour de France, they’re likely to be shocked.

In an effort