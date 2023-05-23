Netflix will start charging for shared screens

Netflix announced an update on the use of shared passwords mainly in the United States, where from now on only those members of “a household” can use the same account.

Home is considered to be the “set of devices connected to the Internet in the main place where you watch Netflix,” as specified by the company in a statement.

“Your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with: your home”, says the message via email that those Americans who allow them to log in with their passwords outside their usual address receive since Tuesday.

Of course, the terminals linked to that “home” will continue to work while the owners are “on a trip” or want to project their accounts on “the television of a hotel or in their vacation home.”

Beyond this, the platform will offer its customers in the US two options before password sharing: the user who lives outside their home can transfer their profile to a new paid subscription, or the account holder can add one more member paying a monthly fee of 8 dollars.

“An extra member will have their own profile, account and password, but their membership will be paid for by the person who invited them to join,” Netflix explained.

The alternative of the additional user can only be used once in the standard type accounts and up to two times in premium subscriptions.

However, the company has not clarified whether it will penalize those subscribers who continue to share accounts outside their homes, as has been the case in Spain, Portugal, Canada and New Zealand, countries where this policy already operates.

The shared password control model is one of the changes for which it has suffered significant loss of users in regions such as Latin America, but it has been able to compensate by offering reduced-price plans with advertising.