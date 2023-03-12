Home News Netherlands: Farmers protest against their expropriation – TE alarm clock on March 12, 2023
News

Netherlands: Farmers protest against their expropriation – TE alarm clock on March 12, 2023

by admin
Netherlands: Farmers protest against their expropriation – TE alarm clock on March 12, 2023

Dutch farmers protested in The Hague on Saturday. Tens of thousands fear having to give up their farms The reason: the so-called Green Deal of the EU, according to which areas are to be set aside – just like in Germany. And this at a time when global food shortages are looming. A report on widespread mass protests and a mysterious molecule

The contribution Netherlands: Farmers protest against their expropriation – TE alarm clock on March 12, 2023 appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Holger Douglas.

See also  For alleged influence peddling, Barguil was quoted as declaring

You may also like

Christian Guevara questions criticism from opposition media

Video: Inhabitants of Zaragoza look for gold among...

Former Federal President Gauck: Don’t leave terror victims...

Guillermo Lasso tests positive for covid-19 –

The Loperena looks more flirtatious

EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving...

March “Together we are invincible” toured the streets...

The new of the week in the musical...

The people have the backbone and the country...

Causes and consequences of the personnel crisis in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy