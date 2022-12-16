Newspaper, Beijing, December 15th (Wu Xiaoqin) “Looking back on the past, there are dangers of wading through beaches, difficulties of climbing hills, and difficulties of breaking through barriers. However, we have grown through overcoming challenges and developed through overcoming crises. Let the sunshine of hope illuminate the future.” On December 15, Ren Zhongping published Ren Zhongping’s article “Three Years of Fighting the Epidemic, We Walked Together Like This”. After the article appeared in the newspapers, it aroused enthusiastic responses. It was widely reprinted on major portal websites, Weibo, WeChat, news clients and other platforms, and many netizens liked, commented, and forwarded it.

Here are some excerpts from some netizens’ comments on the People’s Daily client, People’s Daily Online, and the “People’s Daily Commentary” official account:

Netizen “candid”: Policy guidance, scientific research and judgment, three years of fighting against the epidemic, fighting with one heart, shining spirit, bravely shouldering heavy responsibilities, protecting lives, and the mountains and rivers are safe.

Netizen “Son of August 1st”: In the past three years, we have been in the same boat through thick and thin, united as one, and forged ahead without fear of difficulties.

Netizen “Zhao Huabo”: The people have faith and the country has strength. I pay tribute to the heroes in the fight against the epidemic.

Netizen “Forward”: Great achievements are hard-won. Unite as one and work together. Keep fighting and win.

Netizen “Sichuan Wen Guoyun”: No matter whether we are taking advantage of the momentum or sailing, no matter what kind of risks and challenges we face, as long as we have firm confidence, stick to our beliefs, look for our own direction, and walk the road under our feet, we will surely be able to ride the wind and waves , indomitable, invincible.

Netizen “winter goes to spring”: Improve prevention, control and treatment capabilities to protect people’s lives; work together through thick and thin, and fight against the epidemic scientifically and accurately.

Netizen “High Aspirations”: We have fought the epidemic together for nearly three years, and the people are heroes.

Netizen “People’s Sharp Star”: With the will to stand together through thick and thin, we are united and deal with it together, rise from the tribulations, and the heroic and great Chinese people go to the future together.



