(The Epoch Times reporter Li Xinan interviewed and reported) The CCP announced the convening of the 12th National Congress of the Communist Party of China amid internal and external troubles. On the same day, Gorbachev passed away, triggering public mourning and memory. Some analysts believe that China must change. The cost of change from top to bottom is minimal. At present, the CCP is like the CPSU, the people's hearts are lost, and it will be overthrown.

On the evening of August 30, 2022, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 due to ineffective treatment for a long-term serious illness. Gorbachev was elected general secretary of the CPSU in 1985, and after he came to power, he promoted “new thinking” reforms. Gorbachev’s visit to China in May 1989 was a bloody 6·4 Before the Holocaust. Gorbachev wanted a peaceful solution and called for democratic reforms in China. He was called “the burial of the CPSU” and “the giant of democracy”.

Netizens call for Chinese version of “Gorbachev”

Xinhua News Agency reported that the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on August 30, announcing that the 20th National Congress would be held on October 16. It is believed that Xi Jinping is seeking re-election at the 20th National Congress and is very likely to remain in power.

That night, Gorbachev died, triggering mourning and memory. There are a large number of netizens calling the Chinese version of “Gorbachev”.

Coincidentally, on the same day, on the afternoon of August 30, the Jinmen garrison of the Republic of China fired for the first time to drive away the CCP drone and fired the first shot. This is seen as a signal that Taiwan’s self-defense is backed by the United States, with annihilation against an enemy crossing the center line. However, the CCP does not have the strength to attack Taiwan, which shows that it faces internal and external troubles.

In an interview with The Epoch Times, independent scholar and columnist Wu Zuolai said that Gordon’s death has aroused the memory of many people because he ended Russia’s red empire in the Cold War era. This was the most important event after World War II and a great event. pioneering. The top-down change was the least costly, and the whole country was calm and did not cause major conflicts, proving that it was popular with the people, and proving that no one among the Communists loved the system.

“A large number of Chinese netizens mourned Gorbachev, and they also hoped for top-down changes in China. Since the student movement in 1989 to the present, bottom-up changes have been too costly and very difficult. This is China An important reason why a large number of netizens miss Gorbachev.”

Zhao Ziyang was once hoped to become China‘s Gorbachev, but the “old man’s politics” ended, and Deng Xiaoping, who was determined to suppress the student movement, was the real power figure in the party. Xi Jinping has also been pinned on hopes of breaking out of school and becoming China‘s Gorbachev. But later netizens thought, “He is an accelerator, and he disintegrates the CCP in another way.”

Wu Zuolai pointed out that Gorbachev ended the communist era of the Soviet Union for nearly a hundred years, and Putin almost ended Gorbachev’s reform. During a period of political reform, I returned to the state of the Cultural Revolution, engaging in personality cults, advocating blockade of the country, fighting the epidemic with totalitarian methods, and using dictatorial methods to deal with petitioners, rights defenders, and dissidents. These are all methods of the Cultural Revolution.

But he believes that this kind of repetition is unsustainable, and it is a reflection of the dictatorship of the Red Empire. Because the economy, politics and concept of the whole society have undergone tremendous changes.

“I think this kind of autocratic extreme method is unsustainable, because it will cause a fierce confrontation among the whole people and a huge economic collapse. It is a step in the legitimacy of its legitimacy, the legitimacy of public opinion or the legitimacy of the economy. The loss of steps is approaching a critical point. Therefore, the fall of the CCP may be like the former Soviet Union, or it may be overnight.” He said.

Wu Zuolai said, “Put down the butcher’s knife and become a Buddha on the spot.” If Xi Jinping wants to leave his name in the history, he also has a chance, because now the veteran faction is basically lingering. If he can judge the situation and stand on the standpoint of the universal value of mankind, he can make a correct choice.

The members of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union rallied to abandon the Communist Party and the CCP also lost the hearts of the people to the point where they fell down with one push

Current affairs commentator Wang He believes that the CCP has published many books to study the disintegration of the Soviet Union, but they all understand this issue from the opposite side. Gorbachev is actually a positive case, he ended an era, this is his historical mission, although he did not open a new era.

Wang He pointed out that the CCP is worse than the CPSU, that is, the CCP is a mature hooligan. Many vested interests in China, for example, many people at the top want to learn from the West and send their children to study abroad, but ordinary officials at the provincial and municipal levels, prefectures, counties, and townships, if they want to democratize, All their power has been lost, and they may be desperate to oppose it.

“So the situation in China is a bit more complicated than the situation in Russia. During the ‘August 19’ incident in the Soviet Union, conservatives staged a coup and put Gorbachev under house arrest. At that time, the army defected, and the Soviets all took to the streets to oppose the coup. The State of Emergency Committee, this is what they fought for themselves. For the Chinese people, do the Chinese have the courage to do so?”

“When will the Communist Party collapse? There is a sentence in the “Nine Commentaries on the Communist Party” bulletin: We must reflect on whether these sufferings and tragedies are caused by our weakness and obedience,” he said.

However, the people of the CCP have lost their minds, and they have reached the state before the disintegration of the CPSU, and more and more people have abandoned the CCP.

Wang He pointed out that in the past, the CCP’s system was working. As stated in the Nine Commentaries, any party leader can only follow the party, and the highest level is mutual use. But now, the balance of power between the party leader and the party has changed. It was overthrown in one fell swoop, and the party has no counter-attack ability at all.

“First of all, people generally scold it. In the past, they were afraid of it and did not dare to scold it. Now it has been publicly scolded, and 400 million people have withdrawn, that is to say, its roots have been pulled out; for Xi Jinping, this choice is It’s a question of whether to follow the trend of history or go against the trend of history.”

“The disintegration of the Soviet Union was largely due to the abandonment of the Communist Party by the top figures of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. Yeltsin signed a presidential decree declaring the Communist Party of the Soviet Union an illegal organization and restricting its activities in Russia; for the CCP, the CCP is now apart from those few figures on the stage. They have also abandoned the Communist Party, and everyone is waiting for an opportunity. Because under the rule of the Communist Party maintained by Xi Jinping, no one feels safe.”

“When the Soviet Union disintegrated, no one came out to oppose it, just as Xi said, ‘no one is a man’; now when the CCP disintegrates, from top to bottom, except for a very few opposition from the Maoist leftists, it does not dominate the mainstream. , and they do not have actual power. So the Chinese know that they want to tear down this wall and the CCP.”

