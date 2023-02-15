Home News Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy and suggest banning them sparked controversy!The official response was praised–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
News

Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy and suggest banning them sparked controversy!The official response was praised–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy and suggest banning them sparked controversy!The official response was praised–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy and suggest banning them sparked controversy!The official response was liked

Fried skewers are a special delicacy in Leshan, Sichuan. It is believed that there are similar delicacies in many parts of the country, and most of them are very popular.

But recently, some netizens believe that most fried foods are not hygienic, and that fried foods are carcinogens. They suggest that relevant departments make all fried shops sell healthy foods and ban Leshan fried skewers, which are not good for health.

In this regard, the local market supervision department gave the latest response.

The bureau stated that in combination with daily supervision and special rectification, the market supervision department strictly investigates the hidden food safety risks of food service providers such as hot pot, KFC, Chuanchuan, Malatang, etc. in purchasing, storing and using edible oil, and strengthens the use of edible oil ( Including frying oil) random inspection.

As long as the fried food is made of raw materials that meet the national standards and fried according to a certain process, its food safety is guaranteed. At present, there is no evidence to prove that fried food is a carcinogen.

Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy and propose to ban them, causing controversy!The official response was liked

This response has been praised by many netizens, and at the same time, everyone is complaining about the netizen who made the suggestion, commenting that he is “too idle”.

Some netizens even complained:

“Grilled and smoked meat can cause cancer, so you can’t eat it every day!”

“GMO rice, pesticide residues in vegetables, just don’t eat anything!”

See also  He runs with five knives and a billhook, arrested 75 years old

“This post affects the mood of the public, it is recommended to block the account!”

Netizens claim that Leshan Fried Skewers are unhealthy and propose to ban them, causing controversy!The official response was liked

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Jian Jia

You may also like

in the same cost

Kaleidoscope | The New Century

The 52 yuan red envelope girlfriend thought it...

Edict Luz Damary Valencia Mosquera

Minors who risked their lives by running into...

Xuzhou urban management took to the streets and...

Judge orders compensation for female head of household...

March in Medellin: Juan Carlos Upegui and Andree...

This is how the marches in Valledupar in...

CIAT Germplasm Bank, with international recognition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy