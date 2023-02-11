Netizens claim that “Water Margin” should be removed from primary and secondary school texts to poison more people: Zhejiang official response

Recently, a netizen left a message on the Zhejiang provincial government website “Zhejiang people call me a unified platform” and suggested: Recently, I was shocked to watch Water Margin in the TV drama column. However, due to the inextricable connection between the TV series and the original book of the Water Margin, many people will still read the original book, and objectively cause the poisonous novel of the Water Margin to poison more people.

The netizen said, recalling that when I was in primary and middle school, I read the original book of the Water Margin through studying the middle school texts. Therefore, I am deeply disturbed that primary and secondary schools choose the content of this book as a text, and primary and secondary schools cannot promote poisonous novels.

This book viciously slanders and vilifies women (it is so vicious to the point of heinousness), the plot is extremely illogical (most of the 108 people have no logic at all, it is the author who wrote it in), unprincipled and praises the indiscriminate killing of innocents (The author has an anti-moral view that the worse the better), the degree of destroying the three views of human beings has refreshed the lower limit of human beings; the author’s psychology is extremely dark and perverted (how disgusting and writing), he arranged a good death for Wu Song, Li Kui, Song Jiang and other scumbags, and gave them Unlimited sympathy, praising their indiscriminate killing of innocents, is the most poisonous novel I have ever seen. It is reasonable to list it as a banned book in ancient times.

The netizen believed that two or three texts such as “Wu Song Fighting the Tiger” were really good, but Wu Song and Chao Gai in the original book were downright scum. There are many well-written novels, and there is no need to find text materials from poisonous novels. It is even more forbidden for any school to recommend Water Margin to students as extracurricular readings.

In this regard, on February 8, 2023, the teaching and research section of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Education responded that you think that primary and middle school students are not suitable for reading “Water Margin”. Regarding this issue, there has been a saying since ancient times that “young people do not read “Water Margin”, and old people do not read “Three Kingdoms”. “”, Mr. Liu Zaifu, a famous scholar, also believes that “Water Margin” “contains poisonous and bloody gas”, which shows that your concerns and concerns are reasonable. That being the case, why include “Water Margin” in primary and secondary school texts, and even advocate reading the whole book? There are three main considerations: First, the literary value of “Water Margin” is huge. Second, “Water Margin” is a good carrier for critical reading. Third, “Water Margin” contains rich educational value.

Reading can enrich thoughts, increase talents, and promote the modernization of people’s ideas and concepts, but if reading only reads words without thinking, then reading is meaningless. Through the process of critical reading, students can effectively screen information and “stand out” to analyze and think about the deep meaning, so that reading can play its true meaning.

Therefore, the important thing is not “what books you read”, but “how to read each book well”, guide children to read in a targeted manner, let them learn to judge, in classic books (including “Water Margin”) Absorbing the essence can truly make reading a good spiritual foundation for students.

The heart moves with the text, reflecting each other, questioning and thinking, hooking the summary… All these will bring readers a pleasant and comfortable reading experience. “How to read books well” is an important mission that our solemn and precious life entrusts to itself.