Last Thursday (18th), the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China, “CCTV News“, posted on its official Weibo account that the giant panda “Cuicui” from the Wolong Base in Sichuan gave birth to a cub, and asked netizens to name them. Unexpectedly, netizens took advantage of the incident to express their dissatisfaction with those in power in the CCP, and “rushed down the tower” in the comment area.

Free Asia reported that on the mainland network, netizens directly typed “Let’s pray for Cui Cui” in CCTV Weibo comments; “Cui Cui, it’s called Cui Cui”; “It’s such a cute name, I’m moved, but I don’t dare to move. “……Wait. From the structure of the word “Cui”, it can be divided into simplified characters “Xi+Xi+Zu”.

When the number of comments accumulated to nearly 1,500, the censors of “CCTV News” or Sina Weibo hurriedly blocked all comments after the message and turned off the comment function, the report said.

The official media such as Beijing Daily and People’s Daily, which forwarded the Weibo, have also closed the comment function, or activated the comment selection function, and put “This little cutie can carry 200 catties of bamboo” in the comment area. Content blocking.

However, the news continued to ferment on overseas social media. On Wednesday (24th), the well-known humiliating account “Voice of Pooh” created a topic discussion on “what is this panda called” on Twitter and Telegram.

A well-known blogger born in the 1990s, “Wall Country Frog Haha”, told Radio Free Asia that the CCP regime under Xi Jinping’s rule has accelerated its retrogression. Under the blockade of speech and the Internet, netizens used the word “Cui” to implicitly express their dissatisfaction with the dictatorship.

“Wall Country Frog Haha” said: It has become impossible for netizens to criticize the government in normal language. They can only evade the censorship machine within the wall and express their dissatisfaction by constantly discovering new obscure words.

According to a database leaked by a previous website inside the wall, there are at least 2,000 sensitive words directly related to Xi Jinping himself. “Wall Country Frog Clam” said: The list of sensitive words is getting longer and longer. This is the only option for the CCP regime that has lost its error correction mechanism. The 1.4 billion Chinese people can only cooperate with them and continue to perform this magical contemporary absurdity every day. drama.

The “wall country frogs and clams” believe that the CCP’s practices covert their ears and steal the bells, and the people’s dissatisfaction accumulates and will eventually erupt.

Another active blogger “Surfing Voice” analyzed Free Asia. Through this incident, we can see that in the harsh political environment of China (the CCP), many young people still show the courage to fight. She also expects that the CCP will increase online censorship before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, so she calls on the voices to pay attention to safety.

“Voice of Surfing” said: In fact, the large-scale “tower rushing” behavior inside the wall has never stopped. They made their voices heard at the cost of permanently banning their accounts or even being summoned by the police offline. They are brave people and let us see China The Internet of China is not composed of a group of little pinks who love the party and love their country. The reality in China is also the same. But hopefully during this sensitive time, the warriors inside the walls will be mindful of their own safety.

