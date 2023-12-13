Home » Netizens with red walls and white snow lamented that the snow scene in the Forbidden City is so beautiful–Quick Technology–Technology changes the future
Snow Falls in Beijing, Creating a Stunning Scene in the Forbidden City

On December 13, snow fell in most areas of Beijing, creating a picturesque scene in the historic Forbidden City. The white snow against the red walls of the ancient city has captivated netizens and locals alike.

Public reports indicate that the first significant snowfall of the winter began on the night of December 10. The snowflakes flying over the red walls and yellow tiles of the Forbidden City have transformed the ancient architecture into a winter wonderland.

The golden tiles, red walls, and green colored glaze of the Forbidden City are now covered in a layer of snow-white, creating a breathtaking view that seems like something out of a beautiful painting. The ancient and majestic Forbidden City has come alive with the snow, and the city now feels like a fairyland from a bygone era.

The snow-covered temple, adorned with golden tiles, makes visitors feel the weight of time and the profundity of history. The quiet beauty of the scene has continued to captivate visitors, offering a glimpse into the rich history and heritage of the Forbidden City.

The stunning scene has left netizens in awe, with many expressing their admiration for the beauty of the snow-covered Forbidden City. The snowfall has turned the historic site into a vision of serenity, allowing visitors to appreciate the quiet beauty that has endured for hundreds of years.

As the snow continues to blanket the city, the Forbidden City remains a must-see attraction in Beijing, offering a glimpse into the magic of winter in one of the world‘s most iconic historical sites.

