(Source = Yuanta Securities)

On the 16th, Yuanta Securities presented a Buy rating and a target price of 82,000 won for Netmarble, saying that it is expected to turn around in the second half of the year.

Lee Chang-young, a researcher at Yuanta Securities, said, “Four games that obtained licenses last year are scheduled to be serviced in China from the second half of this year, and a total of nine new games developed this year based on famous IPs (intellectual property) that have already been proven or highly loyal. will be released,” he said.

“We calculated the target price of 82,000 won by estimating and reflecting the possibility of a turnaround in the second half of the year due to Chinese momentum and the launch of new games,” he explained.

Researcher Lee said, “With Xi Jinping entering his third term, the game industry will be nurtured at the government level and policies to promote big tech companies are expected to be actively implemented.” It is adopted as an event, and it is expected that it will change from a one-sided game regulation to a nurturing and support policy.”

“Netmarble, which has been recording an operating loss for four consecutive quarters, is accelerating cost efficiency by appointing a new CFO (Chief Financial Officer) as each CEO at this year’s shareholders’ meeting,” he said. It has been rapidly slowing since the fourth quarter of last year, and the percentage of commissions paid will continue to decline.”