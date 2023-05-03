Network accused of smuggling cocaine across the border with Venezuela falls

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, in a joint action with the National Police, identified and captured nine accused members of a drug trafficking network accused of processing tons of cocaine hydrochloride in the eastern part of the country, and placing it on the border with Venezuela and Brazil. to send it to Europe and Central America.

This illegal group would apparently acquire coca base paste in Caquetá and Putumayo, camouflage it in conditioned compartments in vehicles and transport it by land to clandestine laboratories located in Meta and Guaviare. After completing the illegal production phase, he moved the drug to Vichada and Arauca to coordinate the departure to international destinations.

Additionally, it was established that the criminal structure allegedly had clandestine runways and aircraft in Venezuelan territory to facilitate the transport of the caches to other countries.

A prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Drug Trafficking presented the nine detainees before a guarantee control judge and charged them with the crimes of: trafficking, manufacturing or possession of narcotics; trafficking of substances for the processing of narcotics, and aggravated criminal conspiracy.

The defendants did not accept the charges and must comply with the measure of deprivation of liberty in a prison. Those affected by the decision are:

Edgar David Aguirre Montenegro, alias Bety, alleged ringleader and financier of cocaine production.

Alejandrina García Beltrán, sentimental partner of alias Bety; and Deison Sánchez Marín, alias El Compa, designated to direct the aspects related to the logistics and financing of the illegal network.

Adriana Sofía García Beltrán, alias La Flaca, possible coordinator of the production and transportation of the drug.

Heiner Fabián García Beltrán, alias Gato Seco; Rubén Darío Guapacha Guarín, aka Garganta; Kevin Mauricio Garzón García, aka Morrocoy; and Nelson Farid Bejarano García, alias Farilo, who would be in charge of the cocaine hydrochloride production laboratories.