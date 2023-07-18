Network analysis of prehistoric relationships using raw archaeological finds and AI

Archeology finds no direct imprints of relationships in the ground, but uncovers raw materials such as flint, obsidian, jade, ivory and various metals, which have often traveled long distances from their source to the site of discovery. These materials serve as traces of past relationships between people and allow us to study networks in the past. dr Tim Kerig, project manager and archaeologist in the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence at the CAU Kiel, explains: »With the help of network analyzes and AI, we can better understand the relationships between people in the past.«

Previous analyzes of networks were based on raw material finds and associated sources and have been used in archeology for about 50 years. These studies have provided valuable insights into the past, but due to the high level of effort and specialization, they have often been limited to a specific raw material. dr Johanna Hilpert, archaeologist at the Institute for Prehistory and Early History and postdoc at the CAU Kiel data campus, explains: “Thanks to digitization, we can now carry out more complex analyzes that include several raw materials at the same time.” The “Big Exchange” project aims to Time from the Mesolithic to antiquity to include all available raw materials and their find and place of origin in the evaluations. This is only possible with the help of network analysis and AI.

So far, more than 6,000 sites from Western Europe to Central Asia, comprising millions of individual finds, have been recorded as part of the project. The network analyzes enable statements to be made about how the simultaneous distribution of different goods is related to people’s access to raw materials. This also applies to fundamental questions of social inequality and power relations. At the same time, the project is also a social experiment. dr Kerig emphasizes: “We don’t just want to analyze prehistoric networks, we also want to build scientific networks and link archeology with data science.” Archaeologists should therefore be actively involved in the analysis in order to contribute their expertise to the evaluation of the different data sets.

The authors of the article also see their publication as an appeal to colleagues to participate in »Big Exchange« and to contribute their own data sets. Extensive involvement allows for a better understanding of past relationship and network dynamics. dr Kerig adds: “If we systematically analyze the existing data, we will probably come up with other surprising insights.”