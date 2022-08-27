From August 28th to 29th, the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference will be held in Tianjin. The conference will focus on displaying the development process and fruitful results of China‘s network civilization construction since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country.

“The Internet is one of the greatest inventions of the 20th century. It has brought great changes to people’s production and life, and has played a strong role in driving innovation and development in many fields.”

From the North China Plain to the land of Bamin, from the construction of “digital Fujian” and “digital Zhejiang” to the construction of a network power and digital China, from the proposal of “jointly building a beautiful spiritual home on the Internet” to the proposal of “building a community of shared future in cyberspace”… all the way , General Secretary Xi Jinping always accurately grasps the pulse of the information age, attaches great importance to the Internet, develops the Internet, and manages the Internet, so as to promote the historic achievement of my country’s Internet information industry.

In the spring of 1982, Xi Jinping came to Zhengding County, Hebei Province as the deputy secretary of the county party committee.

At that time, Zhengding County’s agriculture had been at the forefront of the country, but its economic structure was very simple.

One of Xi Jinping’s sweeping reforms is to strengthen information work.

“Technology is the key, and information is the soul. Not paying attention to information work is like “a blind man rides a blind horse and goes to a deep pool in the middle of the night.”

In that era when the “three major items” of televisions, refrigerators and washing machines were just popular, the idea of ​​building an “information network” was very advanced.

In 1984, Zhengding County established an information center. In the same year, the county’s hand-cranked telephones were upgraded to program-controlled telephones, the province’s first county-level “Technical Information Trading Conference” was held, and 1,500 scientific and technological projects were launched.

Zhengding analyzes and utilizes this information by opening up information channels so that it can be transformed into wealth and productivity.

A “cobweb-shaped” information network has become a booster for Zhengding’s economic take-off.

“When I was working in Zhengding County in my early years, in order to borrow wisdom from first-class experts and scholars in the country, I specially hired Hua Luogeng and other experts and scholars to serve as consultants to our county, and some came to Zhengding in person to guide the work.” General Secretary Xi Jinping in April 2016 in the network security and When he delivered an important speech at the informatization work symposium, he explained the importance of talents in building a powerful country with positive experiences.

Today, my country has built the world‘s largest information and communication network. By the end of 2021, the national online retail sales will reach 13.1 trillion yuan, and the digital consumer market will be the largest in the world; the industrial Internet will accelerate its rise, and it will be fully integrated into 45 major categories of the national economy.

In Zhengding, the ancient city, the “information network” is becoming more and more “sight-sighted”. With the permanent settlement of China International Digital Economy Expo and the landing and promotion of a large number of digital economy industry projects, Zhengding’s digital industry development pace has been accelerated, ranking among the “Top Ten Counties” in Hebei Province’s digital ecology.

At the turn of the century, the wave of the information revolution swept the world and had a huge impact on China. As a huge billboard on the streets of Zhongguancun in Beijing asked in 1995: “How far are the Chinese from the information superhighway?”

In 2000, in the southeastern province of Fujian, a “Digital Fujian” proposal attracted the attention of Xi Jinping, then governor of Fujian Province. A forward-looking plan begins to shine in reality.

Regarding this proposal, Xi Jinping made a whole sheet of instructions with very detailed content. In the instructions, Xi Jinping affirmed the great significance of building a “digital Fujian” and pointed out that the building of a “digital Fujian” is not elusive. realized.

This proposal was written by Wang Qinmin, who was then vice president of Fuzhou University and returned from abroad.

So far, Wang Qinmin still remembers a conversation he had with Governor Xi Jinping.

“what are you going to do?”

“What do you need me to do?”

“I want to see data across the province with a click of a mouse.”

At 17:18 on January 16, 2002, Xi Jinping clicked the mouse, and the Fujian Government Information Network was officially opened.

At the opening ceremony, Xi Jinping expounded his concept of e-government: “In the field of information technology applications actively advocated by countries around the world, “e-government” ranks first. E-government is the foundation of enterprise informatization and comprehensive e-government of social life. and key drivers.”

“Let hundreds of millions of people have more sense of gain in sharing the achievements of Internet development” “We must use big data to promote protection and improve people’s livelihood” “Be good at asking people about their needs and plans through various channels such as the Internet, and better listen to the people.” Voice, respect public opinion, conform to the public opinion, and do the work of the party and the country better.” General Secretary Xi Jinping has made in-depth discussions on many occasions.

Today, “Internet + government services” has turned “mass running errands” into “data running”, which has already become the “standard” in all parts of China. Taking the improvement of people’s well-being as the starting point and end point, my country’s Internet informatization business has flourished.

“Today’s summit, the name “Spring Return to Yangui” is a very good name. Hangzhou is now in the spring of flowers, pink and willows green, the swallows are back, the pride of the hometown is back, let’s take a look at the hometown that has undergone profound changes. It also shows that the spring of Zhejiang IT industry has also come.”

On March 28, 2006, Xi Jinping, the then secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, cordially received the representatives of the first “Spring Return to Yangui·Zhejiang IT Elite Summit” and took a group photo.

“Secretary Xi not only attaches great importance to the return and cultivation of IT elites from Zhejiang, but also to the introduction and cooperation of high-tech enterprises at home and abroad.” Jiang Taiwei, who served as the director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Science and Technology, still has a fresh memory, and is the chairman or CEO of internationally renowned companies. When he comes to Hangzhou, Secretary Xi will take time out of his busy schedule to meet and hold talks.

“Many talents in the Internet field are geeks and wizards. They often do not follow general routines and have many fantastic ideas.” Xi Jinping pointed out that special policies should be adopted for special talents, and there should be no full blame. Take a ruler to measure.

Plant the plane trees and attract the phoenix. Thanks to the gathering of talents, Zhejiang has become one of the earliest and fastest-growing regions for e-commerce in China.

Ten years later, still in Hangzhou, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the G20 Business Summit and delivered a keynote speech. He said: “Click the mouse in Hangzhou to connect the whole world.”

“Let digital civilization benefit people of all countries.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s earnest expectations are becoming a reality.

