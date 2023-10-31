Neubauer disappointed with Thunberg’s stance in the Middle East conflict

Hamburg (epd). Climate activist Luisa Neubauer is disappointed with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s stance on the Middle East conflict between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas. With regard to Thunberg’s call for solidarity “Stand with Gaza”, Neubauer told “Zeit Online” on Monday: “The fact that Greta Thunberg didn’t say anything concrete about the Jewish victims of the massacre on October 7th disappoints me.”

The one-sided expression of solidarity for the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Hamas rules, caused outrage last week. “Fridays for Future International” spoke on Instagram of a “genocide” against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and of Israel as an apartheid state. The organization had also accused Western media of misinformation and lies.

Neubauer said she had experienced Thunberg differently in the past, namely “as extraordinarily reflective and far-sighted.” But even before Hamas’ attack on Israel, the situation in Israel and Palestine was controversial in the joint climate protection movement “Fridays for Future”. “But we originally decided not to worry about this issue so that we could work together.”

For the German Friedays for Future activists, it is now a question of “seeing with whom we can still find a basis for working based on shared values.” The German climate activist described a name change as secondary – it does not solve the actual problem. The President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, called for a renaming last week. Neubauer rejected a focus solely on Germany, citing the global dimension of the issue of climate protection.