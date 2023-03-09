Neuberger Berman sheds light on sustainable, impact and ESG investing



Benzinga – The integration of financially relevant ESG factors into investment processes is not only crucial but also a critical aspect of Neuberger Berman’s fiduciary duty as an active manager to investors

Sustainable, impact and ESG investing are often used interchangeably. In reality, they have differences which, if not explored in depth, can fuel confusion and uncertainty among investors.

INTEGRATE ESG FACTORS “For example, “ESG integration” for us simply means that, when we analyze a particular company, we consider financially relevant ESG factors (as well as many other financial metrics) in our standard investment process traditional)” they let it be known Joseph V. AmatoPresident and Chief Investment Officer—Equities e Jonathan BaileyHead of ESG Investing of Neuberger Berman who, in this regard, cite the new strategic industrial plan of General Motors (NYSE:) to increase the production of electric vehicles (EV)…

Read on

This article was written by FinanciaLounge.com.

Read the article also in Benzinga Italia