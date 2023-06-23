Neubrandenburg: Investigations into the Karl Marx monument stopped | > – News

Status: 06/23/2023 09:50 a.m

Who cut off the arm of the Karl Marx monument in Neubrandenburg remains unclear – because the police have stopped investigating. Two months ago, unknown persons severed the right arm of the bronze figure at the swan pond. The city had filed a complaint. Mayor Silvio Witt said the figure should be repaired by autumn. Fortunately, the mold is still available in the foundry in Berlin. As early as spring 2022, the arm had been severed with an angle grinder.

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Radio MV | News from Mecklenburg-West Pomerania | 06/23/2023 | 9:30 a.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

