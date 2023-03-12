The first 15 people who will be accommodated in the house at Marktplatz 19 are expected in the community next week. According to initial information from the private landlord, these are said to be people from the earthquake area in Turkey and Syria. These are assigned by the basic supply department of the state of Upper Austria, which examined the district on February 17th. The new asylum accommodation has been approved for up to 24 people.

Strong headwind

There was strong opposition to the refugee quarters in the run-up to a resolution by all parties to the state of Upper Austria and a petition by the Freedom Party “No! to the asylum quarters”. The petition has so far been supported by 663 people, including 259 Neukirchners. Many expressed their displeasure in their comments, which can be summarized briefly as “concerns and fears about security”. As reported, the house was bought by a couple from Linz, who already run two refugee quarters in the Innviertel.

At a meeting on Thursday with representatives of the community, the ReKI (Regional Competence Center for Integration), the parish and the police, there was initial information and a discussion about how to proceed. “The private district operators and Caritas are responsible for the care,” says Clemens Stadler, who was present at the meeting. Mayor Raphael Hofinger was unable to attend due to a stay abroad. The population was informed via the community app and the homepage, a post is also planned.

During the adjustment phase in the first one or two months, caregivers should be on site every day, later the private accommodation provider will be in Neukirchen twice a week and Caritas once a week. In any case, the 24-hour care demanded by some citizens will not exist. The Regional Competence Center for Integration supports and advises the community and the neighborhood operators.

author Michaela Krenn-Aichinger Local editor Wels Michaela Krenn-Aichinger