The complexity of the functions of the brain continues to surprise and reflects the profound heterogeneity that characterizes the neurons it is made of. The cerebral cortex, in particular, is composed of an incredible diversity of neurons, organized in complex neuronal networks, which represent the substratum of our behaviors, from the simplest and most innate to the most sophisticated and properly human. The cortex can be compared to a symphony orchestra with numerous instruments in which each element (neuron) perfectly knows its task and knows how to listen, follow and play together with the others to achieve harmonic and temporal perfection.

Only in the last twenty years have we begun to explore the concept of diversity: initially considered all more or less equivalent to each other, cortical neurons actually have important differences, which emerge already in the phases before birth, and their diversity should be understood as added value to be explored. The fact that the neuronal population offers a heterogeneous repertoire of elements in the orchestra-cortex makes it more versatile and more inclined to provide variable responses to the stimuli to which it is subjected.

In the laboratory that I run at Humanitas University, we study the principles that regulate neuronal diversity and its relevance in the functioning of circuits. But behind the diversity there is an even broader and more complex concept: that of identity. What elements characterize the various subtypes of neurons? What distinguishes them from each other? Just as each person is characterized by a set of aspects that uniquely identify them, in the same way each neuron has its own specific behavior (electrical activity), its own molecular identity card (transcriptome), its target of connections (the his social network): at the intersection of all these traits, and others, lies his identity, unique and distinct.

Our goal is to create precise maps, atlases that allow neurons to be classified on the basis of their characterizing elements and to interpret their relationships with other cells. The undertaking is by no means trivial: this vastness is made up of several billion cells. A turning point, in this area of ​​neuroscience, has taken place thanks to the new “omics” technologies, which allow us to capture the molecular identity of thousands of neurons and, in large part, also their localization, with whom they communicate and which functions perform. There is still a long way to go to complete the mapping, but following it is essential, also to help us interpret the vulnerability of neurons to neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, and their role in different behaviors.

Our most recent studies focusing on the spontaneous activity of neurons, that generated in the absence of sensory stimuli (noise or light) are also based on these technologies with “single cell” resolution. For a long time considered as a background noise, we now know that spontaneous activity also exists in prenatal life, and that it allows neurons to communicate with each other and transfer important information that would seem to influence the correct formation of the circuits in a decisive way.

It remains to be discovered how this spontaneous activity is generated, and whether special neurons, called “pacemakers”, exist and play the role of conductor to dictate the initial rhythm to this very early symphony. If we were able to identify pacemakers neurons we could perhaps be able, by preserving them, to restore order even in pathological conditions linked to neurodevelopment.

Simona Lodato is head of the neurodevelopmental laboratory and professor of histology and embryology at Humanitas University.