Neurotic and distrustful people are more at risk of suffering from depression

Some personality traits such as neuroticism, introversion, mistrust, rumination, a tendency to mismanage conflicts, among others, are associated with a greater predisposition to depression.

So says a manifesto by Dr. Alba Babot, a specialist in Family and Community Medicine in the Basic Health Area of ​​La Garriga (Barcelona).

This has been detailed in the framework of the XXI Seminar ‘Depression, what born or made ?’, held in Sitges (Barcelona).

As he has explained, neuroticism is “the tendency to experience negative emotions with respect to certain circumstances.

Some of these feelings are anger, anxiety, sadness and exaggerated behaviors or reactions in these situations.

“Other personality traits would be, for example, introversion or facing some vital situations in a not entirely optimal way, such as a tendency to blame oneself, or to become negativized, the way of managing stress and the lack of organization”, he added.

At an anatomical level, Babot has detailed that distrustful people and people with major depression have reduced volume brain areas related to social cognition; although it has not been possible to see its relationship with vulnerability to suffering from depression.

How personality affects the brain and depression

Twenty percent of people over the age of 60 suffer from a mental or neurological disorder, and some of the aforementioned personality traits are related to it, specifically dementia and depression.

In fact, cognitive impairment and depressive disorders are associated with common personality traits: neuroticism and introversion.

Furthermore, the most consistent predictor of the development of depression in later life, its course, and response to treatment is greater neuroticism.

Therefore, personality is a psychosocial factor that can have a positive or negative effect on mental health, because it influences the way of behaving, the Lifestyle cognitive activity, reaction to stress, and the quality and size of the social network.

Thus, the expert has claimed that personality traits form part of the holistic vision of psychiatry for the diagnosis and treatment of depression.

“If we can identify certain Personality traits it allows us to be more alert and to be able to advance, not in the fact of treating at a pharmacological level, which obviously would not be necessary, but with psychological therapies”, has abounded.

In his opinion, it is about tackling depression “earlier and not arriving so late when it comes to finding tools to manage certain problems.”

biological factors

Beyond social factors, Dr. José Manuel Montes, head of the Psychiatry Section at the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital in Madrid, recalled that the development of depression is also influenced by biological factors, such as hormonal changes.

The most frequent is that of cortisol, which mediates the body reactions towards stress, or fluctuations in sex hormones in key periods of a woman’s reproductive life (menopause and postpartum, especially), as well as inflammation, which can increase the risk of other diseases.

“We know that there is inflammation during depression due to stress , and that will cause the immune system to fail and generate other diseases. And it also happens the other way around. There are diseases in which there are immune alterations that can generate inflammation at the brain level and that, in predisposed people, can end up generating depression”, explained the expert.

Finally, Montes has clarified that depression is not a hereditary disease.

“The predisposition to suffer from the disease is inherited, which together with the interaction with other environmental factors precipitate, in most cases, depression”, he has qualified.