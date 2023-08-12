Home » Neustadt/Aisch | Nobody is allowed to drive anymore
Neustadt/Aisch | Nobody is allowed to drive anymore

Neustadt/Aisch | Nobody is allowed to drive anymore

The police in Neustadt now had to deal with two men who were no longer allowed to drive. On Nürnberger Strasse they stop a driver who smells of alcohol. A first test brings the value of 1.60 per mille to light. He has to have blood drawn and hand in his driver’s license. His passenger then wanted to continue driving the car, but he too had drunk too much at 0.84 per mille. So the police secured the key and the gentlemen had to continue on foot.

