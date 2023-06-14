Neustadt/Aisch | Refugees are accommodated in container village

Now it’s official: A container village for refugees is to be built in the industrial area of ​​Neustadt/Aisch in autumn. District Administrator Helmut Weiß said this in a meeting on Monday, as the Franconian State Newspaper reports today. Around 110 people are to be accommodated in the accommodation on Werner-von-Siemens-Straße. The whole thing should be two stories.

According to Weiß, it is not an emergency shelter, but a follow-up accommodation. Means: The staff of the company that was commissioned is also on site. Among other things, she should ensure order. There is a caretaker service and residents can also cook for themselves. There is a lack of living space everywhere else. In Scheinfeld, the living situation is simply inhumane, according to District Administrator Weiß. In addition, public acceptance is declining. That depresses him a lot. Neustadt’s Mayor Klaus Meier shows understanding for accommodating the refugees in the commercial area.

