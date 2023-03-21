10
The police caught shoplifters twice on Monday. In both cases, the thieves traveled in groups. In the morning three people appear in a market who want to steal cigarettes. The store detective intercepts two, and a patrol officer then arrests another. In the afternoon, the same shop detective again observed three people pocketing items worth a total of 113 euros. He follows them to another supermarket, where they also steal goods. When the three were loaded into a car, the handcuffs clicked.
See also Sending warm greetings and New Year blessings to Qin Baoqiang, Jia Hongyu, Li Sijie, and Wang Kejun to visit and express condolences to poor rural households, Party members, martyrs and their families_Luohe Municipal People's Government