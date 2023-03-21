The police caught shoplifters twice on Monday. In both cases, the thieves traveled in groups. In the morning three people appear in a market who want to steal cigarettes. The store detective intercepts two, and a patrol officer then arrests another. In the afternoon, the same shop detective again observed three people pocketing items worth a total of 113 euros. He follows them to another supermarket, where they also steal goods. When the three were loaded into a car, the handcuffs clicked.

