Neustadt-Glewe: 20th Airbeat One officially ended | > – News

Status: 07/16/2023 8:56 p.m

The electronic music festival Airbeat One celebrated its 20th anniversary over the weekend. On Sunday morning at 6 a.m. the music on the airfield near Neustadt-Glewe also fell silent on the last stages.

According to the organizers, 210,000 visitors celebrated for three days at the Airbeat One festival. The organizers were satisfied. According to a spokesman, it was peaceful and in a good mood. The police also speak of a quiet course. This is partly due to the many years of experience with the festival. The agreements with the security staff and the organizer would have worked very well.

Fewer criminal charges than in the previous year

From the point of view of the police, the festival was peaceful and almost trouble-free. According to a preliminary balance sheet, the police registered a total of 88 criminal charges. That is about ten percent less than last year. So far, 35 violations of the Narcotics Act have been registered – including 12 drivers who were under drugs, 26 reports of theft and 15 reports of bodily harm. In the course of the departure traffic, the police expect that further drug offenses will be detected in traffic. In addition, criminal offenses would occasionally only be reported later.

Dangerous “Blue Punisher” drug not identified

The information campaign on the ecstasy drug “Blue Punisher”, which has been linked to two deaths in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Brandenburg in the past few weeks, was successful from the police point of view. The drug was not found on the premises. According to the police, around 150 to 200 officers worked in shifts at Airbeat One around the clock.

Traffic obstructions due to departure traffic

Traffic jams around the A24 in the Neustadt-Glewe area are to be expected by the evening. The police recommend that those departing use the A14 towards Ludwigslust. Before departure, the breath alcohol level can be tested at the info point on the festival site before the journey home. All campsites must be cleared by 6 p.m. After that, it will be dismantled for two weeks.

Videos

3 Min

It’s the loudest and biggest party in northern Germany: Every day around 65,000 people celebrate at the electronic music festival. 3 mins

Internationales Line-up

Paul van Dyk, Paul Kalkbrenner, Scooter, Steve Aoki, Neelix and KSHMR are just a few of the acts that festival visitors were able to party to – on five stages, some of which were huge. The motto of this year’s Airbeat One was: “Edition Home Germany” – presented from afar by the long row of German flags above the entrance area.

This topic in the program:

North Magazine | 07/16/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

