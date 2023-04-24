Nevado del Ruiz: Tolima will expand the capacity of the Herveo Hospital

As part of the preparation plan for a possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano, Governor Ricardo Orozco Valero announced the delivery of an extramural care van and biomedical equipment to the San Antonio de Herveo Hospital, worth $750 million.

The announcement was made during a session of the Departmental Risk Management Council that he led in that municipality to socialize and make new decisions that allow the authorities and relief agencies to act promptly in the event of an eruption.

At the meeting, the governor and mayor Arberis Rojas signed the document that will be sent to the ICT Ministry requesting the assignment of a radio frequency to start up the installation of a community radio station that serves as an information channel.

On this day, water storage tanks, hoses, basic necessities and a power plant that was donated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) were also delivered.

Regarding infrastructure, Orozco Valero reported that this year he will tender the paving of three kilometers of the Delgaditas – Herveo highway, which are divided into two 1.5-kilometer sections. For this, the Government first advances the updating of the studies and designs.

Additionally, the president indicated that $1,000 million will be invested to prepare the studies and designs of the remaining 12 kilometers of this corridor, hoping that the next governments can advance with its paving.

On the other hand, he reported that in a few weeks, once the agreement with the Energy Gas firm is signed and the audit is awarded, the installation of the home gas network for 80 users of the Mesones y Letras villages will begin. The project has a value of $962 million, of which $842 million will be contributed by the Department and $120 million by the operator.

It is worth mentioning that in Herveo, as in the other three municipalities with the greatest influence on the volcano, the National Army is carrying out the identification and characterization of rural areas for the installation of alarms and the strategic delivery of communication radios.

The Army also carries out a census of the rural population, as well as the verification of evacuation routes and meeting points, to put the drills into practice in approximately two weeks.