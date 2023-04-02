The seismic activity of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano continues, according to the Colombian Geological Service (SGC), an entity attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Yesterday, April 1, 10,400 seismic events were recorded, with a maximum magnitude of 3.1 ML, corresponding to the 10:40 am earthquake. The seismicity remains localized in the southwestern sector of the volcanic edifice, at a distance from the crater between 2, 0 and 5.0 km.

The SGC highlighted the increase in the magnitudes of the registered earthquakes, yesterday being the day with the highest seismic energy released since March 24. In addition, the record of seismic activity related to the movement of fluids inside the volcanic conduits is maintained, which was associated with confirmed ash emissions and a slight increase in degassing compared to the previous day. The maximum height of the column of gases and/or ash observed yesterday was 1200 m measured from the top of the volcano, and the direction of dispersion of the column prevailed towards the southwest of the volcano.

It is important to take into account that the activity of the volcano at ORANGE LEVEL can fluctuate and decrease at times, without this meaning that it has returned to a lower level of activity. To change the level and return to the yellow level, a prudential time is required where trends and patterns can be observed that allow us to infer the possible decrease in activity.

The SGC recommends that the community remain calm, but pay attention to the information provided by the entity on the evolution of the state of the volcano. The activity level of the volcano remains at the ORANGE LEVEL of activity, indicating that there is a probable eruption within days or weeks. During this time, in the event of an acceleration of processes suggesting an imminent eruption or the eruption itself occurring, the activity level will be changed to red.

The SGC continues to monitor the evolution of the volcanic phenomenon and will inform in a timely manner on any changes that may occur.