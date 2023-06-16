Nevado del Ruíz volcano could leave an orange alert and go to yellow

In a live from his Twitter account, the Colombian Geological Service provided details on the current Nevado del Ruiz, which had had various complications in its activity, which had caused an orange alert to be issued in the surrounding areas of the volcano.

Thanks to the explanations John Macario Londonotechnical director of Geothreats of the SGC, explained that the alert could be changed from orange to yellow in the surroundings of Nevado del Ruíz, due to the fact that its activity has had a considerable reduction, so that calm could come in its surroundings .

It may interest you: César Augusto Londoño: “in Colombia you have to take threats seriously”

“Activity levels are indicative of how the volcano is, but activity level changes are not easy to do. It is easier to change from yellow to orange than from orange to yellow because the levels of the volcano could increase at any time, but its stabilization is progressive,” said the expert, from Colombian Geological Service.

Londoño gave as an example what happened with the Nevado del Huila, after an increase in the alert from green to red was reported in less than 17 hours, so this can be a determining factor to understand how volcanic activities work in The snowfall of ruiz.

Why can’t it be said that Nevado del Ruíz is on yellow alert?

“Despite the fact that there is a reduction in the levels of the volcano, we still cannot decree the yellow alert, until it is certain that the Nevado del Ruíz does not present a sudden increase, due to what was explained above”commented Londoño, about what happens with this natural wonder of the country.

In addition, time is decisive to know the true situation of the snowfall, since more than 67 days have passed since the orange alert was decreed. For many, the question is transferred to the eruption of the volcano, however, whether it is in that color or another, does not really determine if this can happen or not.

In trend: Why is June 19 a holiday?

“Many times, what happens is that the probability of a volcano eruption increases, but many times it remains just that, in a probability, so the alert is maintained but it does not mean that there is a latent danger due to it,” Londono commented.

See the full explanation of the situation of Nevado del Ruíz in this video: