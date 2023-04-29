Nevado del Ruiz volcano: immediate evacuation recommended

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) presented an action plan to strengthen the preparation and response phase of the entities of the National Disaster Risk Management System (SNGRD) due to the level of orange activity that it is registering the Nevado del Ruiz volcano. The entity is issuing all the recommendations for the territories and different schemes are being carried out to guarantee the preventive evacuation of the communities that are located 15 kilometers from the Arenas crater.

The UNGRD recommends an immediate evacuation for the communities that are located in the area with high threat and within the perimeter of 0 to 15 kilometers from the Arenas del Nevado del Ruiz crater. Together with the SNGRD entities and the municipal authorities, it was verified that some sectors of 19 villages located in the municipalities of Herveo, Casabianca, Villahermosa and Murillo in the department of Tolima, eight in the municipality of Villamaría in Caldas and one in Santa Rosa de Cabal, Risaralda, are within the perimeter and must evacuate preventively.

High threat populations located at distances greater than 15 kilometers from the Arenas crater should take into account that the lahar flow could move along the Gualí River from its source to the mouth of the Magdalena River and would involve several municipalities in Tolima and Cundinamarca.

Municipalities that are in high threat due to lahar flow must monitor and follow up in the field, update the status of secondary and tertiary roads considered evacuation routes, carry out evacuation drills with the community, review and adjust the response strategy to emergencies and strengthen early warning systems.

The UNGRD urges the authorities of the departments to activate their early warning systems, strengthen the telecommunications and mass broadcast systems through loudspeakers, as well as the alerts that facilitate timely notice to the communities located in these areas of the country. It is important that municipalities are prepared and take preventive measures to minimize risks in the event of a possible emergency.