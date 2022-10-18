Taken ill in the woods during a hike with friends. It happened at about 10.45 on Monday 17 October. While she was with other people in the woods, a 62-year-old from Cervignano del Friuli (in the province of Udine) had in fact fallen to the ground due to a probable illness. The 118 power station was immediately activated, which flew the helicopter rescue in the Pian Longhi area in Nevegal. The Suem di Pieve di Cadore helicopter landed in the vicinity of the site in question and landed the medical and technical team helicopter rescue. Having reached the woman about fifty meters away, she was given the first treatment. Embarrassed, the woman was transferred to the ambulance that took off in the direction of the Belluno hospital, for the necessary checks.