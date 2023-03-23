

A menu to guide them, to make everything discoverable,

bring to light and improve the user experience.

Does that sound a little bit familiar to you? We took the liberty of taking the ring poem from Lord of the Rings as inspiration to bring you closer to the potential of Linchpin, our social intranet. But our version is far more positive and enjoyable than the original, which reads (for those who don’t know) as follows:

One ring to rule them, to find them all

to drive into the dark and to bind forever.

The Linchpin Intranet Suite is quite powerful with its personalized navigation! But what exactly are the menus of the Linchpin Intranet Suite all about?

Welcome to the wonderful world of wikis

Your company wiki contains the entire (and very valuable!) knowledge of all your colleagues. You can imagine your wiki as a huge library – similar to the one described in “The Name of the Rose” by Umberto Eco with an infinite number of aisles and shelves up to the ceiling – just digital. The knowledge is not just there “just like that”, instead it is called up again and again, expanded and used every day.

In order to be able to use this concentrated know-how efficiently, it must also be traceable. In the imagination, that might be the task of a wise mind that knows the library inside out and helps visitors find the right books. In reality, this task is performed by menus within wikis.

Reach your goal faster with Linchpin

That’s where Linchpin comes in! Because: The Linchpin Intranet Suite transforms your Confluence company wiki into a social intranet. It expands the functions of the wiki and also makes the library a real social meeting place for EVERYONE in the company! You also benefit from the wide range of personalization options with which you can design your social intranet according to your wishes – and this also applies to your navigation menus. Based on the profile fields you have selected, you can change the visibility of menu items and thus improve the user experience for your users. And it’s all surprisingly easy.

Do you want to convince yourself? In our new linchpin hack (a short explanatory video) Christina shows you how you can optimize your navigation.

You can watch the whole thing for free on our e-learning platform – the Seibert Media Academy. After you have registered there (also free of charge), the videos are available to you and support you in unfolding the full potential of the Linchpin Intranet Suite in your company!

Welcome to the world of Linchpin

To understand: The Linchpin Intranet Suite is based on Atlassian’s knowledge management software Confluence (Server/Data Center) and turns it into a comprehensive social intranet. You will receive a completely personalized system that you can tailor to your individual needs. Thanks to the personalization options, you can overcome language barriers, improve the flow of information and strengthen the sense of community!

Among other things, Linchpin allows you to freely create profile fields, create a detailed index of people, publish attractive news articles or plan events. And that too without any problems on the go, thanks to the mobile app.

Want to try Linchpin yourself? Then the 30-day free trial of Linchpin Intranet Suite maybe something for you! Do you still have questions about Linchpin or are you undecided? Then Arrange a free consultation appointment with uswe are happy to help you!

