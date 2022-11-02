Listen to the audio version of the article

Seventy-four suicides in 10 months. For Italian prisons it is the saddest and most dramatic figure of the last 13 years with the most important numbers in Foggia and San Vittore in Milan. To tell this sad count is Antigone, the association that deals with the rights of prisoners that also carries out the activity with the observatory on the conditions of prisoners, a body that deals, among other things, to analyze and take stock on what is happening behind in the penitentiary structures, with a focus also on suicides.

Worst figure since 2009

To alarm the representatives of the organization chaired by Patrizio Gonnella, it is precisely the number of people who have committed suicide in prison in the last ten months. Distinct and different stories on which the experts make a precise analysis. “This is the highest number” as of when this data is recorded – they write in the document relating to the point on the situation at November 1st -. The previous dramatic record was in 2009 when 72 people had committed suicide as of December 31st. Today, at the end of the year, there are still two months to go ». Not only that, another element underlined by the association’s document concerns another fact: “When 72 people committed suicide in 2009, the prisoners were about 7,000 more.”

A worrying percentage

To evaluate the suicide rate, the representatives of the association took into consideration the average number of inmates, equal to 54,920 and the number of 65 deaths that occurred up to September. Result? «The suicide rate is now about 13 cases per 10,000 people detained: this is the highest value ever recorded. More than 21 times more people are killed in prison than in the free world ».

Another worrying fact, to read the document of the association, is that which concerns the female population. Five women killed themselves this year, while in 2021 and 2020 there were two.

Foggia and San Vittore

In the map of the tragic events highlighted by the observatory, “the Prison Houses of Foggia and Milan San Vittore remain the two institutions with the highest number of suicides during the year, with four deaths each. The institutes of Rome Regina Coeli, Monza, Florence Sollicciano, Turin and Palermo Ucciardone follow with three deaths.