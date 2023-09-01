New 4.4 tremor shook Colombia

On the night of this Thursday, August 31, a new tremor was recorded in Colombia, this time with a magnitude of 4.4. The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) reported that the epicenter was located in the department of Chocó, specifically 3 km from El Cantón de San Pablo (Managrú).

The seismic movement occurred at 9:19 pm and had a superficial depth of less than 30 km. Reports indicate that the telluric movement was felt in several regions of the country, including Antioquia, Buenaventura, Bogotá and other areas. From the capital of Chocó, Quibdó, it was reported that the tremor was intense and prolonged.

#SismosColombiaSGC Seismic Event – ​​Bulletin Updated 1, 2023-08-31, 21:19 local time Magnitude 4.4, Superficial Depth (Less than 30 km), San Pablo Canton (Managrú) – Chocó, Co… Did you feel this earthquake? report it pic.twitter.com/8qHLMtPYsn – Colombian Geological Service (@sgcol) September 1, 2023

It should be noted that this new tremor adds to a series of telluric movements that occurred during the month of August in Colombia. On August 17, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook the Eastern Plains and much of the country’s Andean region, followed by numerous aftershocks. These events generated concern among the population, some have even warned about the possible proximity of a “great earthquake in Colombia.”

However, the SGC reiterates that it is impossible to predict the occurrence of an earth movement. In turn, he warned that there are areas in the country that are more prone to the occurrence of earthquakes, especially «in the Andean and Caribbean regions, Pacific and in the Llanero Border. These areas are prone to the accumulation of internal forces that deform and break the rock, thus releasing the accumulated forces.” noted the SGC.

Faced with this situation, the SGC recalled this Thursday, when asked about the possibility of a devastating event like the one that occurred 106 years ago in Bogotá, which “The important thing is to know this seismic background and prepare ourselves in such a way that we can minimize the impacts in the event that said earthquake occurs. We can do this in two ways: promoting and demanding the construction of infrastructure that meets current seismic-resistant construction standards”.